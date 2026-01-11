Sammy Hagar Pays Tribute To Grateful Dead Legend Bob Weir

Sammy Hagar took to social media this morning (January 11th) to pay tribute to his friend, the legendary cofounder of the Grateful Dead, Bob Weir, who has died at the age of 78.

Hagar wrote, "Bob and I were born just two days apart. A couple decades ago we made a deal we were going to live to be 100, then get together and decide if we were gonna take it any further.

"One of the last things I said to Bob was 'Hey, I thought we had a deal.' His lack of response made me realize I was on my own on this one because Bob was already way past 100. He was 100 when I met him. Always the elder, the wise old soul. He had a pocket full of sayings that he used to simplify a conversation.

"Am I gonna miss Bob? #YouBet Did I love Bob like a brother? #Yup - Was bob a wonderful friend to have? #F***inA - Did Bob and I have some good fun together? #MoreFunThanAFroginAGlassOfMilk

"My love, heart and prayers, go out to the family and friends for the loss of this wonderful soul. godspeed

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