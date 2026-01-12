Vicious Rumors Announce U.S. 2026 Tour And Share 'Abusement Park' Video

Vicious Rumors have announced a U.S. tour and celebrated with the release of a video for "Abusement Park". The song comes from the latest studio album The Devil's Asylum.

Founder and guitar player Geoff Thorpe says, "In your face! Catchy riffs! Blistering solos, with a heavy metal and punk rock attitude! The new Vicious Rumors single 'Abusement Park' from The Devil's Asylum album has the band at the top of its craft! The idea of a nightmare theme park gone horror that is 'Abusement Park' came together during a recording session for the new album with me and Jimmie Evans. 'Abusement Park' is the fourth single from our current album The Devil's Asylum.

"The song is one of many standout tracks on the album. Filmed on location in Germany, Sweden, Florida and Kentucky and edited by Ingo Sporl. We thought this song had great potential with its machine gun guitars and kick drums with a melodic and harmony filled chorus in true Vicious Rumors style...after being forced to push back the tours due to my broken shoulder the guys and I are looking forward to getting the band back on the road. So come and celebrate Heavy Metal with us performing classics, deep cuts and new album tracks live worldwide in 2026."

VICIOUS RUMORS LIVE 2026:

2/25 -Orlando, FL - West End Trading Co.

2/26 - Tampa, FL - The Brass Mug

2/27 - Fort Myers, FL - Stet's Bar

3/1 - Atlanta, GA - 529

3/3 - Wichita, KS - John Barleycorn's

3/4 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

3/5 - Dallas, TX - Haltom Theater

3/6 - Austin, TX - Kickbutt Coffee

3/7 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's

3/9 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

3/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Rhythm Room

3/12 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

3/13 - Reno, NV - Alturas Center Stage

3/14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon

3/15 - Colorado Springs, CO - LuLu's Downtown

3/17 - Lincoln, NE - 1867 Bar

3/18 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

3/19 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

3/21 - Kent, OH - The Outpost

3/24 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

3/25 - Rochester, NY - Photo City

3/26 - Catonsville, MD - Morseburgers Tavern

3/27 - Newark, NJ - Halftime Sports Bar

3/28 - Bristol, CT - Bleachers

3/29 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

9/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Rage Of Armageddon Festival

9/18 - Madison, WI - Blades Of Steel Festival

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