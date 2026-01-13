Converge Reveal 'We Were Never The Same' Visualizer

Converge have shared a visualizer for their new single "We Were Never The Same". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Love Is Not Enough", which will arrive on February 13th.

Prescription Music PR sent over these details: Love Is Not Enough- the forthcoming new album from Converge- might be the apotheosis of the band's decades-long journey through the punk, hardcore and metal microcosm. What vocalist/lyricist Jacob Bannon, guitarist/producer Kurt Ballou, bassist/vocalist Nate Newton and drummer Ben Koller have created is a strident artistic statement on the turmoil of living that hones their collective strengths to a razor's edge.

There isn't an ounce of fat on the album. Every song moves with a power and purpose that eclipses their human origins, that speaks to the anger, pain, and frustration of the modern age. From the opening fusillade of the title track to the closing hurricane of "We Were Never the Same," which premieres today, Love Is Not Enough is a sonorous balance of vitality and viciousness that reflects the chaos and uncertainty of the times we live in. Jacob Bannon comments on the track: "I wrote these words in the parking lot of a funeral home while reflecting on loss. Why do we gather to mourn but not to cherish? It's an honest question that exposes our collective distractions and shortcomings. Grief brings clarity- We all must do better."

For more than three decades, Converge have delivered musical and emotional catharsis, putting purpose before perception and intent before interpretation. Whether it's their 2001 landmark recording Jane Doe or their 2021 Bloodmoon: I collaboration, Converge have created some of the most compelling music, lyrics, and visual art of the 21st century. During that time, fewer bands have had a greater impact on the underground imagination.

Love Is Not Enough was recorded and mixed by Kurt Ballou at God City in Salem, Massachusetts, with engineering assistance from Zach Weeks. Jacob Bannon did the artwork and design, creating an image for each song and a commanding cover depicting a celestial witness to a world aflame. "We still identify this band as the outlet that's essential to our lives," Bannon says. "We give everything we have to it. Being past your average middle age, we're starting to see deeper than before into a variety of places. And I don't think that's specific to us. I think that's something that's utterly relatable."

Converge will be performing at select EU/UK summer festivals this year. The announced list of dates is below:

25th Jun - Jera on Air, Ysselsteyn, The Netherlands

26th Jun - Superbowl Of Hardcore, Rennes, France

27th Jun - Outbreak Festival, Manchester, United Kingdom

1st Jul - Obscene Extreme Festival, Trutnov, Czech Republic

4th Jul - Resurrection Fest, Viveiro, Spain

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