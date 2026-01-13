Ozzy Osbourne Biopic Moving Forward

Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack revealed that the biopic about his legendary father has moved into the next phase of development and they have picked an actor to play Ozzy but can't disclose who it is.

Jack shared the news during an appearance on SiriusXM's Influenced with Billy Morrison, where he discussed a number of topics with the Billy Idol guitarist, who was also a close friend to Ozzy.

Ozzy had joked that he wanted Denzel Washington to play him. Jack said of the leading actor, "we have our decided pick and we're still kind of, you know, I can't say anything, but it's a phenomenal, phenomenal actor, but we haven't, I mean, we have a director attached and we're doing a rewrite right now."

Billy Morrison responded, "That's really exciting. I mean, that's up there with the, you know, Freddie Mercury one. I mean, it's been a big deal. The Bob Dylan one, but I think doing an Ozzy one is wonderful. I think he'd get a kick out of it."

Jack answered, "Oh, he would, and all he kept saying, I'd give him updates. Like, "Oh, you know, we met with this guy and this is happening," and he just would go, he goes, "I don't give a sh*t. Just tell me when it's out so I can go see it."

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