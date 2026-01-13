Poison The Well Return With New Song From First New Album Since 2009

Poison The Well have returned with the song and video "Thoroughbreds", which comes from the band's first new album since 2009, "Peace In Place", that will be released on March 20.

Frontman Jeffrey Moreira had this to say, "Joining Poison The Well at 18 and chasing music shaped how I approach life. Coming back 16 years later - unsure if I could still do what I once left behind - only reinforced how strong our bond is and how much this band has given me. I'm grateful to do this again with my friends, and to share a record made with honesty, intention and connection at its core."

He said of the new track, "Beasts of burden are hard to break - not because they're strong, but because they're stubborn. 'Thoroughbreds' is about realizing that some lifelong bonds don't fail early; they fail after you believed they were there to stay."

And the album, "'Peace In Place' is probably the most pissed record we've ever made. After stepping away from Poison The Well, it felt like all the emotion from that time - frustration, heartache, disappointment - compressed into something heavy and unavoidable. But anger isn't what drives us. Connection is.

"Sometimes that connection starts in darker places, and having an outlet for those emotions is how we find our way forward. This record lives across that entire spectrum. It's about turning something negative into something honest, putting it into the world, and realizing that even in anger, we're still capable of moving forward, relating to each other, and finding some form of peace - if not happiness, then at least a place to stand."

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