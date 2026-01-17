Fans To Gather To Honor Bob Weir This Weekend

Rhino Records announced in their newsletter that there will be a fan gathering to celebrate the life of late Grateful Dead legend Bob Weir this weekend in San Francisco.

They shared these details: This Saturday, January 17, at 12:45 pm PT, join fellow Dead Heads at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco for a free public gathering honoring Bobby, whose music, spirit, and humanity shaped generations. Together, we will pay tribute in the community and collective heartbeat that he created.

A short sacred stop on his homecoming journey, the gathering will center on gratitude, remembrance, and togetherness, along with special tributes to honor Bobby.

There will be a procession traveling three blocks down Market Street between 7th and 9th Streets at approximately 12:30 pm PT. Fans can RSVP here

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