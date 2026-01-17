Roger Waters Addresses His Ozzy Osbourne Insults

Pink Floyd icon Roger Waters is no stranger to controversy, and last year he made headlines when he appeared to insult legendary metal vocalist Ozzy Osbourne shorting after he died. He has now stirred the hornets nest once again when he was asked about his original comments.

Waters insulted the metal legend originally in an interview with The Independent Ink where he said, "Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him in his whatever that state that he was in his whole life. We'll never know. The music, I have no idea. I couldn't give a f***."

As for the band that made Ozzy famous, Waters shared this, "I don't care about Black Sabbath, I never did. Have no interest in biting the heads of chickens or whatever they do. I couldn't care less, you know."

The Pink Floyd star was asked about the comments during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored and responded (via BraveWords), "Those comments, I'm not denying that I said them, came in the middle of a long interview. Do I have to like every rock group there ever was in the world or people who bite the heads off bats?"

He was asked if he would apologize for any hurt that it caused Ozzy's family and he said, "Yeah, of course I will. Not that I have any time for Sharon Osbourne" and goes into their political differences.

Waters said of Ozzy's son Jack, "Not really to Jack. Jack Osbourne, if he wants to have a chat, I'll have a chat with him. And I won't be nasty to him. I'm sorry you lost your dad, Jack. But you have conversations about things and about people and what you think. I was honest, I said I didn't like Black Sabbath. I've listened to some of it since, and the music is perfectly kind of acceptable. It was all a kind of histrionics. I don't like people who bite the heads off bats. I just don't. I think it's disgusting.

"I know he's dead and he can't come back and go, 'Yeah, I'm sorry I bit the heads off bats.' If he ever did. Who knows whether he did or not?"

The famed "bat incident' occurred early in Ozzy's solo career when a fan tossed a real bat on stage. Ozzy thought it was a toy and proceeded to bite its head off, only to discover it was real, which forced him to undergo a painful medical regiment to prevent contracting rabies.

Related Stories

Rock Legends Turn Out For Mark Weiss' Ozzy Osbourne Exhibition Opening

Ozzy Day Coming To Birmingham

Black Sabbath Classic Rocked By One Tribe Nation Featuring Corey Glover

Metallica Rock Black Sabbath Classic On Anniversary Of Ozzy's Final Show

News > Ozzy Osbourne