Slipknot Star Strikes Down Reports Of New Album Work

Slipknot co-founder and percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan says in a new interview that recent reports that the band is working on material for the new album are not true.
Crahan spoke to NME to discuss his Mindcraft video game extention, "Vernearth", and was asked the follow-up to Slipknot's 2022 album "The End, So Far", and he responded, "We're doing the biggest thing we can do right now, which is taking a much-needed break.
"We're taking some real human time. Everybody is writing all the time, but we have not got into a place to work on what's been written." But Crahan apparently to NME that there are tentative plans for the bandmates to get together later this month. "It feels very positive and everyone is looking forward to getting back at it."
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