Josh Freese To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

The Drum Workshop, Inc. (DW) Performance Series™ honors the musical achievements of legendary drummer Josh Freese by presenting him with its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the NAMM Show 2026 on the DW/Roland booth, room 202 (2nd level), 16.30pm on the 23 January. The award is a fitting tribute to a career that has seen him play DW drums on hundreds of albums, across an array of musical genres, with the world's biggest bands and artists.

Josh Freese has earned a reputation as one of the industry's most versatile in-demand freelance drummers. He is known for his incredible versatility across rock, punk, and new wave with the ability to slot into established rock groups and sounding like he has always been there. A talent that was tested recently when, for two years, he joined the Foo Fighters following the death of Taylor Hawkins.

Freese's musical range is staggering, including working with Michael Buble, Suicidal Tendencies, Nine Inch Nails, Glen Campbell, Sting, The Vandals, Avril Lavigne, Danny Elfman, Katy Perry, M83, DEVO, Guns N' Roses, The Replacements, Weezer, and the list goes on.

He has also recorded solo records and co-written songs with Queens of the Stone Age, Guns N' Roses, Sting, The Vandals, A Perfect Circle, DEVO, and many more. From playing drums at Disneyland at the age of 12 to gracing the stage and studio with rock music's elite, this award recognizes his exceptional career. "There's a truism that 'a band is only as good as its drummer," noted Sting, "Any band that Josh graced with his presence on the kit was fortunate indeed."

Don Lombardi, DW Founder, said: 'I've known Josh since he was a young teenager and have had the privilege of witnessing all the accomplishments he has achieved throughout his lifetime. Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award is well deserved, as he has made an incredible contribution to the music industry and drummers around the world.'

Chris Lombardi, DW President and CEO, commented, "Josh has been a true member of the DW family for over 40 years, and I have had the privilege of calling him a friend throughout his entire tenure as a DW artist. It is a true honor to present him with this prestigious award."

Freese Commented "Thank you to DW Drums for this incredible lifetime achievement honor. My journey's been shaped by the countless musicians, crews, family and friends who believed in me and supported me along the way. I accept this award with deep gratitude and promise to keep serving the music and the drumming community for years to come."

To find out more please go to www.dwdrums.com.

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