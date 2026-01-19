Judas Priest's Rob Halford Tributes Dolly Parton For Her 80th Birthday

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford was among the many stars to pay tribute to music icon Dolly Parton who just celebrated her 80th birthday. Halford collaborated with Dolly for the song "Bygones" on her hit "Rockstar" Album.

The Telegraph shared some tributes from music stars to Dolly and Halford had this to say, "Dolly is a champion for women, giving voice to empowerment at all levels. I still can't get over the fact that I, a kid from a council estate, who watched her on Sunday Night at the London Palladium, one day stood by her side singing 'Jolene' - then sang 'Bygones' with her on her Rockstar (2023) album.

"In my eyes she's a living saint who has given her life to us with her music and philanthropic causes. Everything about her is as real as it gets, including tickling my beard! My favorite Dolly song: I have always loved 'Blue Valley Songbird' for her powerful lyrics that, in this case, refer to dark experiences."

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