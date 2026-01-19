Poison Not Doing 40th Anniversary Tour Due To Bret Demands, But Rockett Mafia Is

Poison fans hoping the band would come together this year to launch a tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album "Look What The Cat Dragged In" are out of luck, but Rikki Rockett just revealed his plans to play the album in full on tour with his band Rockett Mafia.

Negations with Poison broke down after frontman Bret Michaels reportedly demanded to earn six times more than the rest of the band, Rockett told Page Sixx. "We had a great offer, I thought. But we left the table. It didn't work.

"Really what it came to was C.C. (DeVille), Bobby (Dall) and I were all in, and I thought Bret (Michaels) was, but he wanted the lion's share of the money, to the point where it makes it not possible to even do it. It's like $6 to every one of our dollars. You just can't work that way.

"I don't do this just for the money. I do have a love for this, absolutely. But at the same time, you don't want to go out and work really hard just to make somebody else a bunch of money."

Since those plans did not pan out, Rikki just announced that he plans to launch a tour to celebrate the album with his band Rockett Mafia where they will be performing the record in full.

"Playing Poison's first album with the Rockett Mafia is a full-circle moment for me," says Rikki Rockett. "It's raw, it's fun, and it's exactly how those songs were meant to be heard. Celebrating the 40th anniversary is really about giving the fans a chance to relive that moment with us."

His camp advises "Concert dates are still being finalized. To stay up to date, follow the Rocket Maffia on social media and visit their official website .

Related Stories

Punk Lifer Justin Maurer Launches J Mau & The Kiss Off With 'Poison'

Poison Ruin Stream 'Guts (Lay Your Self Aside)

Poison The Well Share 'Weeping Tones' Video

Watch Poison Ruin's 'Hymns From The Hills' Video

News > Poison