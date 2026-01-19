Singled Out: Thomas Duxbury and New Mother Nature's Istanbul

Hamilton, ON blues-rock outfit Thomas Duxbury and New Mother Nature recently released their new track "Istanbul" and to celebrate we asked Thomas to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Woah cool! Looks like I've been "Singled Out"! AHHHHH! Okay, so hello everyone my name is Thomas Duxbury of the world renowned super group known only by a select few New Mother Nature! We like to "Rock" and have been known to "Roll" on occasion! Usually after a couple brewskis!

Yeah so our new track "Istanbul" is out now. It's a lil tune about being homesick but finding joy and happiness and fulfillment in lieu of friends and loved ones not being around. The original line was something my pal Bruce said to me in my driveway before I left to finish my degree in the UK. He dropped the line "I'm leaving but my heart's still full, I can't wait to see you in Istanbul" as we were discussing a trip we were wanting to do at some point. The Istanbul trip has yet to happen but the meaning and all that is there. It has almost taken a new meaning to it as well now. I was sitting there strumming away at my ol' stratocaster in my flat in Aberdeen Scotland on a rainy Saturday afternoon when I remembered back to that line and how perfectly it fit with what I was playing. I immediately go running out to the common area and play this for my flatmate Ahmad and he says to me "wow! cool! wanna go smoke marijuana?" Now I have mentioned some other details of this story but you're getting the exclusive Ahmad detail here. Now I obviously decline because marijuana is illegal in the UK and I am the most well behaved of gentlemen. So, after stepping outside for a minute I decide it is time for an adventure! It is a Saturday night! And, I am ready to hit the town! So I end up at this freshers event at this local bar and they've got the DJ going blasting top 40, it's all crazy, everyone is going wild! So naturally, not my scene... at least for what I was feeling at the moment. But, alas! I hear some punk music blasting out of this pub down the street. And like a curious dog floating to a pie in the window I find my way to the mosh pit and the Tennents pints! And I mosh a wee bit, and I Tennents a wee bit! And I found some amigos!

Anyways, the moral of the story is that had I just stayed in this flat and been sad about not being back home, I would not have had this magical experience and met such wonderful people! I have had many adventures since operating by this philosophy. There is magic and wonder everywhere folks!

Istanbul is bittersweet because yes, those we love cannot always be with us. But we can always have them in our hearts but open our minds and hearts to all the magic and wonder this world has to offer as well!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > Thomas Duxbury