The Black Crowes Take On The 7 Deadly Sins With 'Profane Prophecy' Video

Rock icons The Black Crowes have premiered a music video for their new song "Profane Prophecy", which comes from their forthcoming studio album, "A Pound Of Feathers", that is set to be released on March 13th.
According to the video description, the band "have conjured seven devils (representing each deadly sin) to wreak havoc on this little fairytale world of stark morality and harsh retribution. In creating this world, they leaned into uncanniness with hyper-unrealistic theatrical set pieces and life-size dioramas."
Frontman Chris Robinson said of the new album, "We made this record in eight to ten days. "ringing the high and inspiration from 'Happiness Bastards' into this album, it was a natural progression.
"We experimented more, we wrote on instinct and how we were feeling in the moment. Rich brought a spontaneity to the record that I can't describe, but it's the best sh*t he's ever done."
Rich added, "This album feels transformative to us. Going back to our roots, we felt that spark in the studio and how we work together. Lighting a fire that hits harder, more jagged but is still true to our musical essence."
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