.

The Black Crowes Take On The 7 Deadly Sins With 'Profane Prophecy' Video

By Editorial Staff | Published: Jan 19, 2026 11:13 AM EST
The Black Crowes Take On The 7 Deadly Sins With 'Profane Prophecy' Video

Rock icons The Black Crowes have premiered a music video for their new song "Profane Prophecy", which comes from their forthcoming studio album, "A Pound Of Feathers", that is set to be released on March 13th.

According to the video description, the band "have conjured seven devils (representing each deadly sin) to wreak havoc on this little fairytale world of stark morality and harsh retribution. In creating this world, they leaned into uncanniness with hyper-unrealistic theatrical set pieces and life-size dioramas."

Frontman Chris Robinson said of the new album, "We made this record in eight to ten days. "ringing the high and inspiration from 'Happiness Bastards' into this album, it was a natural progression.

"We experimented more, we wrote on instinct and how we were feeling in the moment. Rich brought a spontaneity to the record that I can't describe, but it's the best sh*t he's ever done."

Rich added, "This album feels transformative to us. Going back to our roots, we felt that spark in the studio and how we work together. Lighting a fire that hits harder, more jagged but is still true to our musical essence."

Related Stories
The Black Crowes Do Surprise Jam With Whiskey Myers At SiriusXM Event

The Black Crowes And Whiskey Myers To Rock Intimate Show For SiriusXM

Tedeschi Trucks Band To Rock The Hollywood Bowl With The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers

Whiskey Myers And The Black Crowes Teaming Up For Southern Hospitality Tour

The Black Crowes Take On The 7 Deadly Sins With 'Profane Prophecy' Video

News > The Black Crowes

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

Live: Lollapalooza 2026 - Day One Report

Quick Flicks: Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer

Live: Benson Boone's Wanted Man Tour

Cruise News: Monsters of Rock Cruise 2027

Caught In The Act: Lit and Sponge

Latest News

Watch Tony Iommi's Video For His Brand New Single 'World Alone'

Drowning Pool and Saliva Announce Sinner and Every Six Seconds 25th Anniversary Tour

Sublime's Self-Titled Album Earns RIAA Diamond Certification

Ghostkid Unleash 'Ivory' Video And Announce New Album

Watch Haken's Making Of 'In A Fever Dream' Documentary

Stream Stare Away's New Album 'In Absence'

Def Leppard Rock Switzerland And Belgium On Behind The Tour 2026 Series

Metallica Rock 'Master Of Puppets' In Cardiff

Greta Van Fleet Announce New Album With 'Saw You Stand' Video

Stream Five Finger Death Punch's New Album 'Legacy'

Watch PRESIDENT's 'Dark Heaven' Visualizer

Plain White T's Revisit 'Hey There Delilah' With LOLO