The Hollywood Vampires Launching First Tour In Almost 3 Years

(hennemusic) The Hollywood Vampires have announced details for a summer European tour. The supergroup - led by Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp - will open the trek in London on August 12.
"After almost three years away, we're finally coming back to tour the UK and Europe!!," says the band. "Joining us in the UK are special guests The Jesus and Mary Chain and The Damned with more guests TBA for our EU shows.
"We're looking forward to incredible crowds, massive energy and more unforgettable nights. See you all soon!"
The band released its self-titled debut album in 2015, and a follow-up, "Rise", in 2019. View the Hollywood Vampires tour dates and get ticket information here.
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