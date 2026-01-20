Singled Out: Jack Flint's Dirty Road'

Jack Flint, best known for his work with Sea Gods, recently released his solo single "Dirty Road" and to celebrate we asked Jack to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
Dirty Road is a deeply personal solo project, rooted in my belief that everyone shares the experience of finding beauty in decay and rapture in extremes of emotion, whether positive or negative. The track's origins trace back years, performed instripped-back forms in a number of venues in London. I played all guitars, bass and vocals with drums played by Carl Donoghue who I have collaborated with in a number of bands.
An interesting part of the Dirty Road story is that when I was studying my Masters at Wimbledon Art School I narrowly avoided death in a house fire. My Gibson Firebird went missing and was found weeks later in an art exhibition and retrieved. It had been found in the shell of the house and taken without my knowledge. We both survived and the guitar although burned still plays to this day! A portion of my left arm is completely numb, but this has not hindered my playing. Interestingly, I recently realised, the Gibson Firebird was purchased from Yungbluds family's shop in Doncaster where I travelled to from Derby just to buy it. It now takes pride of place on our lounge wall.
Over the last two years, I have released four singles (three as the band Sea Gods), it has been a general learning curve for me self-releasing all these songs with only previously having a background being in signed bands. I am very pleased with the finished result of Dirty Road it has turned out to exceed my expectations.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
