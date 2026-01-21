KISS Cofounders Lead Songwriters Hall Of Fame Class Of 2026

KISS cofounders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons lead the 2026 inductees to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, who will be inducted at a gala this June along with Kenny Loggins, Alanis Morissette, Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, Walter Afanasieff; Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, and Taylor Swift.

The organization shared the following: These legendary songwriters are credited with mega-hits such as "All I Want For Christmas Is You," "Hand In My Pocket," "Rock and Roll All Nite," "What's Love Got To Do With It," "Footloose," "Single Ladies," and "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)."

The star-studded event is slated for Thursday, June 11th at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, and will not be open to the general public. Additional special award honorees will be announced soon.

SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers expressed, "The music industry is built upon the incredible talent of songwriters who create unforgettable songs. Without their artistry, there would be no recorded music, concert experiences, or engaged fans. Everything originates from the song and its creator. We take great pride in our ongoing commitment to recognizing some of the most culturally significant composers in history. This year's lineup not only showcases iconic songs but also celebrates unity across various genres. These songwriters have profoundly impacted the lives of billions of listeners worldwide, and it is our privilege to honor their contributions."

Key songs in each 2026 inductees catalog include:

Walter Afanasieff: * All I Want For Christmas Is You * My All * Hero * Love Will Survive * One Sweet Day *

Terry Britten and Graham Lyle: * What's Love Got To Do With It * We Don't Need Another Hero * Typical Male * Devil Woman * I Should Have Known Better *

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS: * Rock and Roll All Nite * I Love It Loud * Calling Dr. Love * Shout It Out Loud * Christine 16*

Kenny Loggins: * Danny's Song * Footloose * Celebrate Me Home * Return to Pooh Corner * What A Fool Believes *

Alanis Morissette: * You Oughta Know * Ironic * Hand in My Pocket * Thank U * Uninvited *

Christopher "Tricky" Stewart: * Umbrella * Single Ladies * Obsessed * Just Fine * Break My Soul *

