Bret Michaels Sees Potential Poison Reunion

Poison made headlines recently when drummer Rikki Rockett revealed that the band were in negations for a reunion tour this year, but they pulled the plug after frontman Bret Michaels demanded large percentage of the proceeds. Bret has not directly addressed the accusation, but shared a social media post about his hopes for a future reunion.
The band had hoped to tour this year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album "Look What The Cat Dragged In", but Rikki told Page Sixx, "We had a great offer, I thought. But we left the table. It didn't work.
"Really what it came to was C.C. (DeVille), Bobby (Dall) and I were all in, and I thought Bret (Michaels) was, but he wanted the lion's share of the money, to the point where it makes it not possible to even do it. It's like $6 to every one of our dollars. You just can't work that way.
"I don't do this just for the money. I do have a love for this, absolutely. But at the same time, you don't want to go out and work really hard just to make somebody else a bunch of money."
Michaels indirectly responded via social media with, "To my friend Rikki Rockett - have fun tonight with my good buddy Eddie Trunk and enjoy the Metal Hall of Fame ceremony. As always, I consider Poison to be Bobby, C.C., Rikki and myself. I also make no bones about loving the [Bret Michaels Band] and will always have both in my life.
"Bottom line - I love music, I love the fans and I'm always forever grateful. Onward & upward and let's all focus on the positive in 2026, and the potential of a future reunion."
Instead of the Poison tour, Rikki has announced that he plans to launch a tour to celebrate the album with his band Rockett Mafia where they will be performing the record in full.
"Playing Poison's first album with the Rockett Mafia is a full-circle moment for me," said Rikki. "It's raw, it's fun, and it's exactly how those songs were meant to be heard. Celebrating the 40th anniversary is really about giving the fans a chance to relive that moment with us."
