.

Singled Out: PINKNOISE's Why You Survived

By Editorial Staff | Published: Jan 23, 2026 9:53 AM EST
Singled Out: PINKNOISE's Why You Survived

Rising hard-rock singer PINKNOISE (aka Kacey Foxx) has just released the single "Why You Survived" ahead of the new "Flesh And Bone" EP, and to celebrate Kacey tells us the deeply personal inspiration for the song. Here is the story:

I wrote this one about my best friend Gabe, who was in a near-fatal accident. I am so grateful that I get to stand here today and say that my friend is still here with us, but his world will never be the same.

Gabe lost his left arm in the accident and has suffered from depression, and nerve damage as a result. This song is my reminder to him that he has so much life and love left to give and that the reason he survived his accident is because his story is so far from finished.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories
Singled Out: PINKNOISE's Why You Survived

News > PINKNOISE

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album- Death Cab for Cutie announce Summer Tour and New Record Deal- Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video- more

Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Angels Cry' Video- Pop Evil Unleash 'The Decay'- OneRepublic- more

Day In Country

Hear Jelly Roll On 'I'm Good' From Goat Soundtrack- Eric Church Launches 2026- NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Album 'The Long Surrender'- more

Day In Pop

Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux- Watch Harry Styles' 'Aperture' Video- Poppy Marks Album Release With 'Time Will Tell' Video- more

Reviews

Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams

On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!

Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July

Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans

Latest News

Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album

Death Cab for Cutie Announce Summer Tour And New Record Deal

Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video To Announce New Album

Classic Supertramp Albums Remastered For Band's 50th Anniversary

Swim the Current Release 'Concrete Angel' Video

Onslaught Launching First North American Tour In Over A Decade

Death Dealer Reveal 'Riding On The Wings' Video As New Album Arrives

Gypsy Pistoleros Reveal 'Dark Faerie Tales'