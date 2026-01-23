Singled Out: PINKNOISE's Why You Survived

Rising hard-rock singer PINKNOISE (aka Kacey Foxx) has just released the single "Why You Survived" ahead of the new "Flesh And Bone" EP, and to celebrate Kacey tells us the deeply personal inspiration for the song. Here is the story:
I wrote this one about my best friend Gabe, who was in a near-fatal accident. I am so grateful that I get to stand here today and say that my friend is still here with us, but his world will never be the same.
Gabe lost his left arm in the accident and has suffered from depression, and nerve damage as a result. This song is my reminder to him that he has so much life and love left to give and that the reason he survived his accident is because his story is so far from finished.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
