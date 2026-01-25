.

Ghost Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Major Storm

By Keavin Wiggins | Published: Jan 25, 2026 11:37 AM EST
Ghost have been forced to cancel three concerts this week in Knoxville, TN, Charlotte, NC, and Greenville, SC, due to the major storm that is rampaging across a vast portion of the United States.

The band shared, "We wish to inform you due to the state of emergency issued in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, and at the direction of local authorities, the Ghost shows scheduled for January 24 in Knoxville, January 25 in Charlotte and January 26 in Greenville have, regrettably, been cancelled.

"If you purchased tickets or VIP Packages through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically - no further action is needed. If you purchased through a third-party reseller, please contact your original point of purchase. Please heed caution and stay safe."

Ghost Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Major Storm

