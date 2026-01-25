Suicidal Tendencies Reveal Who Is Replacing Jay Weinberg

Suicidal Tendencies have revealed that they have hired drummer Xavier Wareto, who they brought in to replace the recently departed former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg.
The iconic group had this to say, "We're SToked to introduce you to X, the new SxTx drummer! Breedxdrums X has already recorded some tracks for the new Cyco Miko album and is ready to officially jump on board with ST STarting with the ShipRocked Cruise.
"This will be ST's 3rd time doing ShipRocked and each time keeps getting better. Looking forward to seeing you there and or any of the shows/ festivals coming this year.
"So please welcome X and look out for lots of new announcements coming soon from ST and the Cyco Family for 2026 and beyond!"
Singled Out: Luicidal's Knife Fight
Metallica Taking M72 Down Under With Suicidal Tendencies and Evanescence
Ex-Slipknot Drummer Jay Weinberg Joins Iconic Band
Suicidal Tendencies To Rock Full Debut Album For 40th Anniversary Shows
Ghost Cancel Concert Due To Major Storm- Dave Mustaine Reclaims Metallica Classic And Pays Tribute To Ex-Bandmates- Tony Iommi Paved The Way Says Brian May- more
Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Angels Cry' Video- Pop Evil Unleash 'The Decay'- OneRepublic- more
Hear Jelly Roll On 'I'm Good' From Goat Soundtrack- Eric Church Launches 2026- NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Album 'The Long Surrender'- more
Ari Lennox Delivers New Album 'Vacancy'- Chelsea Cutler Returns With 'BAD' Video- Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux- more
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!
Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans
Ghost Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Major Storm
Dave Mustaine Reclaims Metallica Classic And Pays Tribute To His Ex-Bandmates
Tony Iommi Paved The Way For Everyone Who Plays Heavy Music Says Queen's Brian May
Suicidal Tendencies Reveal Who Is Replacing Jay Weinberg
David Ellefson To Play 'Countdown To Extinction' In Full On Bass Warrior Tour
ALEXSUCKS Unleash 'Autopilot' Video
Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Unplugs For 'A Thin Line'
Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers Powerful Blues-Gospel Anthem 'Hell Or High Water'