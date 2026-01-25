Suicidal Tendencies Reveal Who Is Replacing Jay Weinberg

Suicidal Tendencies have revealed that they have hired drummer Xavier Wareto, who they brought in to replace the recently departed former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg.

The iconic group had this to say, "We're SToked to introduce you to X, the new SxTx drummer! Breedxdrums X has already recorded some tracks for the new Cyco Miko album and is ready to officially jump on board with ST STarting with the ShipRocked Cruise.

"This will be ST's 3rd time doing ShipRocked and each time keeps getting better. Looking forward to seeing you there and or any of the shows/ festivals coming this year.

"So please welcome X and look out for lots of new announcements coming soon from ST and the Cyco Family for 2026 and beyond!"

