.

Singled Out: Davey Jones' New Groove

By Editorial Staff | Published: Jan 26, 2026 10:32 AM EST
Singled Out: Davey Jones' New Groove

Southern Mississippi rocker Davey Jones just released his new album "Ball Cap Blues", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about of the songs and he selected "New Groove". Here is the story:

I've always been drawn to upbeat blues-the kind of music that makes you feel good, makes you move, and lifts your mood without trying too hard. I love grooves that sit deep in the pocket and let the rhythm do the work, where the song feels relaxed but still alive. That feel has always been a big part of my playing, and it naturally shaped the sound of "New Groove."

"New Groove" is a fun, upbeat funk-blues track about finding your rhythm after finding the right person. Before that, things never quite lined up-life was moving, but something was missing. Then love showed up, everything shifted, and suddenly there was a new stride to walk in. The song captures that moment when life starts to swing the right way, riding a tight groove that reflects new energy, confidence, and forward motion.

As usual, I handled all the instrumentation myself, laying down that raw, pocket-driven feel straight from my South Mississippi roots.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories
Singled Out: Davey Jones' New Groove

Singled Out: Davey Jones' Woman I Love

News > Davey Jones

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ghost Cancel Concert Due To Major Storm- Dave Mustaine Reclaims Metallica Classic And Pays Tribute To Ex-Bandmates- Tony Iommi Paved The Way Says Brian May- more

Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album- Death Cab for Cutie announce Summer Tour and New Record Deal- Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video- more

Day In Country

Tool's 'The Pot' Given Country Makeover In Viral Video- Zac Brown Band Announce Love & Fear US Tour- George Strait Announces In-The-Round Arena Shows- more

Day In Pop

BTS Sells Out North America And European Leg Of 'Arirang' Tour- Lionel Richie And Earth, Wind & Fire Announce 2026 North American Tour- more

Reviews

Megadeth Final Studio Album

Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona

Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams

On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More

Latest News

Alice Cooper Announces Spring Alice's Attic Tour

The Fray Announce The Summer of Light Tour

Emo's Not Dead Announces 5th Annual Cruise

Ignescent Recruit Clint Lowery For 'Chariot Of Fire'

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth Releases 'One Of A Kind' Video

Sting In The Studio For 'The Soul Cages' 35th Anniversary

The Beths And Spoon Teaming Up For Coheadline Tour

Singled Out: Davey Jones' New Groove