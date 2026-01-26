Singled Out: Davey Jones' New Groove

Southern Mississippi rocker Davey Jones just released his new album "Ball Cap Blues", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about of the songs and he selected "New Groove". Here is the story:

I've always been drawn to upbeat blues-the kind of music that makes you feel good, makes you move, and lifts your mood without trying too hard. I love grooves that sit deep in the pocket and let the rhythm do the work, where the song feels relaxed but still alive. That feel has always been a big part of my playing, and it naturally shaped the sound of "New Groove."

"New Groove" is a fun, upbeat funk-blues track about finding your rhythm after finding the right person. Before that, things never quite lined up-life was moving, but something was missing. Then love showed up, everything shifted, and suddenly there was a new stride to walk in. The song captures that moment when life starts to swing the right way, riding a tight groove that reflects new energy, confidence, and forward motion.

As usual, I handled all the instrumentation myself, laying down that raw, pocket-driven feel straight from my South Mississippi roots.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

