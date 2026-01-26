Singled Out: Davey Jones' New Groove

Southern Mississippi rocker Davey Jones just released his new album "Ball Cap Blues", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about of the songs and he selected "New Groove". Here is the story:
I've always been drawn to upbeat blues-the kind of music that makes you feel good, makes you move, and lifts your mood without trying too hard. I love grooves that sit deep in the pocket and let the rhythm do the work, where the song feels relaxed but still alive. That feel has always been a big part of my playing, and it naturally shaped the sound of "New Groove."
"New Groove" is a fun, upbeat funk-blues track about finding your rhythm after finding the right person. Before that, things never quite lined up-life was moving, but something was missing. Then love showed up, everything shifted, and suddenly there was a new stride to walk in. The song captures that moment when life starts to swing the right way, riding a tight groove that reflects new energy, confidence, and forward motion.
As usual, I handled all the instrumentation myself, laying down that raw, pocket-driven feel straight from my South Mississippi roots.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
Singled Out: Davey Jones' Woman I Love
Ghost Cancel Concert Due To Major Storm- Dave Mustaine Reclaims Metallica Classic And Pays Tribute To Ex-Bandmates- Tony Iommi Paved The Way Says Brian May- more
Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album- Death Cab for Cutie announce Summer Tour and New Record Deal- Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video- more
Tool's 'The Pot' Given Country Makeover In Viral Video- Zac Brown Band Announce Love & Fear US Tour- George Strait Announces In-The-Round Arena Shows- more
BTS Sells Out North America And European Leg Of 'Arirang' Tour- Lionel Richie And Earth, Wind & Fire Announce 2026 North American Tour- more
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Alice Cooper Announces Spring Alice's Attic Tour
The Fray Announce The Summer of Light Tour
Emo's Not Dead Announces 5th Annual Cruise
Ignescent Recruit Clint Lowery For 'Chariot Of Fire'
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth Releases 'One Of A Kind' Video
Sting In The Studio For 'The Soul Cages' 35th Anniversary
The Beths And Spoon Teaming Up For Coheadline Tour
Singled Out: Davey Jones' New Groove