Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth Releases 'One Of A Kind' Video

(hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen's solo band Mammoth has released a music video for the song "One Of A Kind", which is the third single from the project's latest album, "The End."

Van Halen recorded the project friend with friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette at the legendary 5150 studio, where Wolfgang continued the tradition of writing all the songs and performing all the instrumentation and vocals himself - as he did previously on his debut and sophomore release, "Mammoth II."

The live Mammoth lineup - Wolfgang with guitarists Jon Jourdan and Frank Sidoris, bassist Ronnie Ficarro, and drummer Garrett Whitlock - will launch its first headlining dates of 2026 on March 5 in Buffalo, NY.

The month-long run - with guests 10 Years and James and the Cold Gun - will wrap up in Prior Lake, MN on April 4. Get more tour details and watch the new video for "One Of A Kind" here.

