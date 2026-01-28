Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer Documentary Trailer Released

Cleopatra Records have shared the trailer for "Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer, the new documentary about the legendary vocalist that they will be releasing this summer.

Here is the official announcement: In a strikingly raw and intimate film, Wes Orshoski, co-director and producer of the acclaimed 2010 film "Lemmy" about the Motorhead icon, and 2015's "The Damned: Don't You Wish That We Were Dead", about punk rock legends The Damned, captures the late singer riding an emotional rollercoaster toward the end of his life. Featuring appearances by James Hetfield (Metallica), Gene Simmons (KISS), Maiden's Steve Harris and members of Exodus, Slayer, Megadeth, Overkill and Sepultura, the film chronicles how two Iron Maiden fans encounter Di'Anno at the lowest point of his life and then set out to restore his health and relaunch his career.

Wheelchair-bound since the mid-2010s, Di'Anno's health nosedived during the COVID-19 pandemic, when those two fans launched a crowdfunding campaign which ultimately led to him relocating to Croatia, where - through the help of those fans and doctors - he made a dramatic turnaround while running out of money, reuniting with his former Maiden bandmates, and falling in love. Eventually he makes a heroic and drama-filled return to the stage. All of this is captured in "Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer", which Orshoskibegan shooting in 2017.

"For years there wasn't much to capture," says Orshoski. "Paul was waiting for surgeries that doctors in the U.K. would not green-light. He was in an incredibly dark place. But once he got to Croatia, fans and doctors gave him the hope he was desperately searching for. It was beautiful to witness. I wanted to make a film that was unlike any rock doc you've ever seen. And in the end, I think we got there."

One of icons of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal scene of the late 1970s and early 1980s, London-born Di'Anno helped launch Iron Maiden around the world, appearing on two of the most foundational metal albums ever released: Iron Maiden's 1980 self-titled debut and the celebrated follow-up, "Killers", released in 1981. In one of the most epic sagas in metal history, Di'Anno left Maiden in 1981 and was replaced by Bruce Dickinson, leaving metal fans around the world to debate which line-up and which singer was/is better. It's a debate that continues to this day, almost 50 years later.

Orshoski finished work on the film (which was shot in England, Croatia, Brazil and the United States) shortly before Di'Anno's death at 66 in October 2023. "Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer" has been screening at European film festivals and will be released worldwide on both streaming services and on home entertainment DVD and Blu-ray formats.

