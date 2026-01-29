Ozzy Osbourne will be receiving an all-star tribute during the Grammy Awards this weekend. The legendary metal vocalist passed away in July shortly after his farewell concert that featured a who's who of rock artists and saw Ozzy reunite with his original Black Sabbath bandmates.
The Grammy Awards tribute will be a reunion of sorts with artists that took part in his acclaimed 2020 album "Ordinary Man" coming together again to honor Ozzy including Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Post Malone and producer Andrew Watt (who also produced Ozzy's Grammy award winning "Patient Number 9" album).
Fans can watch the broadcast of the 2026 Grammys live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on the CBS television network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Tony Iommi Paved The Way For Everyone Who Plays Heavy Music Says Queen's Brian May
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Make Historic Chart Debut
Iron Man's Anthem: A Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne Coming
Roger Waters Addresses His Ozzy Osbourne Insults
Ozzy Osbourne Getting All-Star Tribute At Grammy Awards- Whiskey Myers And The Black Crowes Teaming Up For Tour- Sabaton Postpone North American Tour- more
Legendary Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Shares New Song 'Young Love'- Dave Matthews Band 2026 Summer Tour- Black Veil Brides North American Tour- more
Dolly Parton Scores Another Hit For 80th Birthday Week- Dustin Lynch And Chase Rice Teaming Up For Red Rocks Concert- Tool's 'The Pot' Given Country Makeover- more
Josh Groban Bringing Concert Film To AMC Theatres For Valentine's Day- Blackpink Wrap DEADLINE World Tour- Madison Beer Tops Pop Album Chart- more
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Ozzy Osbourne Getting All-Star Tribute At Grammy Awards
Sabaton Postpone North American Tour For Medical Reasons
Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer Documentary Trailer Released
Spiritbox To Rock GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony
Tedeschi Trucks Band To Rock The Hollywood Bowl With The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers
The Revivalists Team With Sixthman For Otherside of Paradise at Sea
The Maine Return With New Song and Video 'Die To Fall'
The Protomen Score Top 10 Debut With Their New Album 'ACT III: THIS CITY MADE US'