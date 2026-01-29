.

Ozzy Osbourne Getting All-Star Tribute At Grammy Awards

By Editorial Staff | Published: Jan 28, 2026 9:48 PM EST
Ozzy Osbourne will be receiving an all-star tribute during the Grammy Awards this weekend. The legendary metal vocalist passed away in July shortly after his farewell concert that featured a who's who of rock artists and saw Ozzy reunite with his original Black Sabbath bandmates.

The Grammy Awards tribute will be a reunion of sorts with artists that took part in his acclaimed 2020 album "Ordinary Man" coming together again to honor Ozzy including Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Post Malone and producer Andrew Watt (who also produced Ozzy's Grammy award winning "Patient Number 9" album).

Fans can watch the broadcast of the 2026 Grammys live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on the CBS television network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

