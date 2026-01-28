Sabaton Postpone North American Tour For Medical Reasons

Sabaton took to social media on Wednesday (January 28th) to share the bad news with fans that they have been forced to postpone their North American Tour because bassist Par Sundstrom is suffering some medical issues.

The band shared, "Dear friends in the USA and Canada, Unfortunately we have to postpone our North American tour. Par is currently dealing with inflammation in his arms, and after seeking medical advice, he's been told to rest for now so he can properly heal. Performing on stage means everything to us, but health must come first.

We are genuinely sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this causes. We're already working hard to secure new dates. We were so excited to see you all, and that excitement hasn't gone anywhere. We're looking forward to the moment we can finally step on those stages!

Thank you for your patience, your love and your constant support. It means the world to us! For now, please keep hold of your tickets. You will receive an e-mail notification from the official point of sale as soon as the status of the event changes or a new date is announced. Please note, the summer shows in Europe are not affected by this!

"We'll be back soon, stronger than ever. Par, Joakim, Hannes, Chris, Thobbe"

