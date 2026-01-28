Spiritbox To Rock GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony

Spiritbox took to social media to announced that they will be performing at the Premiere Ceremony for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards, which will be streamed via the organization's YouTube channel.

The band had this to say, "We're excited to perform at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony. Tune in Sunday Feb 1st at 12:30 PM PT / 3:30 PM ET on the GRAMMYs YouTube."

Not only will the band be performing at this year's event, they have also been nominated in the Best Metal Performance category for their song "Soft Spine".

Related Stories

Spiritbox Earn Third Consecutive Grammy Nomination For Best Metal Performance

Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante To Fuel Riot Games' 2XKO

Spiritbox Recruited By Babymetal For 'My Queen'

Spiritbox Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live And Announce North American Tour

News > Spiritbox