Bret Michaels Shares His Side Of Poison Reunion Tour Delay

Poison fans were hoping that the band would reunite this year to launch a tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album "look What The Cat Dragged In", but negotiations for the trek broke down.
Drummer Rikki Rockett made headlines when he claimed that frontman Bret Michaels demanded $6 for every dollar the three other members would make. But Bret says that is not true in a new interview where he also holds out hope that the tour will happen in 2027.
Michaels shared his side of the story to the Chaz & AJ In The Morning show on New Haven, CT radio station 99.1 WPLR. "We're just gonna call it hopefully '40 Plus One'."
He explained the failed attempt to launch the tour this year, "I can tell you this, as this thing got further down the road... Remember, when you're booking stuff, we're already booking stuff solo into '27. So this just got backed up. And I'm hoping that, as a founding member, obviously that would be a great day, and I'm positive we can make that happen in '27."
As for Rikki's claims about wanting six times what the other members would make, Bret said, "Well, I'm gonna answer that honestly. It never happened. We never got to that part of negotiations. What happens, when you start this, they ask me to put together solo numbers and an average, and that's the first part we turn in. We ask what the stage is gonna look like, where do we start the tour? I even got into where we're starting the dates, and then all of a sudden, '26, the shows in '26 wanted solo answers, so we moved this to '27 back last summer. The reason it's come up for the third time - no one, even the other members haven't commented. They're, like, 'I thought this is going in '27 now.'"
Michaels added, "We're all friends. And if you wanna discuss something, we have each other's phone number for the last 45 years. Just call me. No offense. I love Rikki. I love Bobby. I love C.C. Don't negotiate on the air. Just call me on the phone, and we'll work out what[ever needs to be worked out]. We've worked it out for 40 other years. Let's work out what we need to work out." Stream the full interview here
Bret Michaels Sees Potential Poison Reunion
