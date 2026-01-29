Ozzfest May Be Resurrected In 2027

Ozzy Osbourne's widow and manager Sharon Osbourne revealed to Billboard that she in talks with Live Nation to bring back the famed heavy metal festival tour Ozzfest as well as launching a tour where local orchestras will perform Black Sabbath's catalog.
Sharon says that the return of Ozzfest could happen as soon as next year. She told Billboard, "All of the creative direction for visuals at Ozzfest was mine. I can't sing a note - I'm tone-deaf - but I can be creative, and I like to create things.
"I've been talking to Live Nation about bringing [Ozzfest] back recently. It was something Ozzy was very passionate about: giving young talent a stage in front of a lot of people. We really started metal festivals in this country. It was [replicated but] never done with the spirit of what ours was, because ours was a place for new talent. It was like summer camp for kids."
