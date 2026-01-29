.

Ozzfest May Be Resurrected In 2027

By Editorial Staff | Published: Jan 29, 2026 4:27 PM EST
Ozzfest May Be Resurrected In 2027

Ozzy Osbourne's widow and manager Sharon Osbourne revealed to Billboard that she in talks with Live Nation to bring back the famed heavy metal festival tour Ozzfest as well as launching a tour where local orchestras will perform Black Sabbath's catalog.

Sharon says that the return of Ozzfest could happen as soon as next year. She told Billboard, "All of the creative direction for visuals at Ozzfest was mine. I can't sing a note - I'm tone-deaf - but I can be creative, and I like to create things.

"I've been talking to Live Nation about bringing [Ozzfest] back recently. It was something Ozzy was very passionate about: giving young talent a stage in front of a lot of people. We really started metal festivals in this country. It was [replicated but] never done with the spirit of what ours was, because ours was a place for new talent. It was like summer camp for kids."

Related Stories
Ozzfest May Be Resurrected In 2027

Uncensored Ozzfest Documentary Narrated By Kurt Loder Released (2024 In Review)

Ozzfest Could Return Says Sharon Osbourne (2024 In Review)

Watch New Ozzfest Documentary Narrated By Kurt Loder

Ozzfest Could Return Says Sharon Osbourne

News > Ozzfest

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzfest May Be Resurrected In 2027- Bret Michaels Shares His Side Of Poison Reunion Tour Delay- Watch Sevendust's 'Is This The Real You' Video- more

Ozzy Osbourne Getting All-Star Tribute At Grammy Awards- Whiskey Myers And The Black Crowes Teaming Up For Tour- Sabaton Postpone North American Tour- more

Day In Country

Blake Shelton Adds Eight New Las Vegas Shows

Day In Pop

Melanie Martinez Surprise Releases New Song 'Possession'- Andrea Bocelli Announces North American Romanza 30th Anniversary Tour Dates- Josh Groban- more

Reviews

Megadeth Final Studio Album

Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona

Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams

On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More

Latest News

Ozzfest May Be Resurrected In 2027

Bret Michaels Shares His Side Of Poison Reunion Tour Delay

Magical Mystery Camp To Explore The Music Of The Beatles

Watch Sevendust's 'Is This The Real You' Video

Asia Shares Video For New Live Version Of 'Only Time Will Tell'

12 Stones Share First New Song In Six Years 'Golden Child'

Magnolia Park Preview 'Night After Vamp' With 'HIGH' Stream

Wicked Announce Tour Dates With Vicious Rumors