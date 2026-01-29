Singled Out: Good Night Moon's Hard To Breathe

South Florida based rocker Good Night Moon just released their new self-titled EP, their first release in over 20 years, and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song "Hard To Breathe". Here is the story:
In 2005, when we first recorded these songs, we spent months in our drummer's home studio working on our first recordings. It felt like every song we were tracking was something we had already been playing for over a year, yet we still had to tweak each one a hundred times. Toward the end of the grueling process, we realized we needed something to tie a bow on the album. That day in the studio, we wrote and recorded "Hard to Breathe," it felt like it just fell out of me. Everything else took months...this took one day.
Back then it was a coming of age time in our lives, and I was going through a complete teenage heartbreak. I wanted to write a totally on the nose, cheesy breakup song, full of emotion and vengeance. The feelings bled through. I was broken and spiteful. The song was commonly refered to as "the sad song" whenever we played it live, which was rare. When we recorded the song 20 years ago, the lyrics to end the song were, "I'm the reason you can't sleep, I'm the one who haunts your dreams, I'm the one who makes a sound, you're the one who f***s around." Twenty years later, on the re-record, we changed that final line to "you're the one that's in the ground." It was one of those rare chances to play Monday morning quarterback two decades later and i feel fits the song better.
Out of all of the re-recordings we did for this "New" EP 20 years later this was my favorite one to revisit and I still think its a perfect ending.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
Good Night Moon Releasing First New Release In Almost 20 Years
Ozzfest May Be Resurrected In 2027- Bret Michaels Shares His Side Of Poison Reunion Tour Delay- Watch Sevendust's 'Is This The Real You' Video- more
Ozzy Osbourne Getting All-Star Tribute At Grammy Awards- Whiskey Myers And The Black Crowes Teaming Up For Tour- Sabaton Postpone North American Tour- more
Melanie Martinez Surprise Releases New Song 'Possession'- Andrea Bocelli Announces North American Romanza 30th Anniversary Tour Dates- Josh Groban- more
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Ozzfest May Be Resurrected In 2027
Bret Michaels Shares His Side Of Poison Reunion Tour Delay
Magical Mystery Camp To Explore The Music Of The Beatles
Watch Sevendust's 'Is This The Real You' Video
Asia Shares Video For New Live Version Of 'Only Time Will Tell'
12 Stones Share First New Song In Six Years 'Golden Child'
Magnolia Park Preview 'Night After Vamp' With 'HIGH' Stream
Wicked Announce Tour Dates With Vicious Rumors