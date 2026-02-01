Bush Release 'I Am Here To Save Your Life' Video

(hennemusic) Bush has released a video for "I Am Here To Save Your Life", the latest single from the band's current album, "I Beat Loneliness." The song from the 2025 project via earMUSIC follows "60 Ways To Forget People", "The Land Of Milk And Honey", "Scars" and the title track as the fifth single from the band's 10th studio record.
Produced by Gavin Rossdale and Erik Ron (Godsmack, Bad Omen), the 2025 project marks Bush's 10th studio album and blends their grunge-rooted intensity with fresh textures and themes exploring mental health, solitude, and resilience.
"This is the most personal record I've ever made," says Rossdale. "It's there so people don't feel so alone. Life is beautiful but not easy."
Bush will launch The Land Of Milk And Honey US tour in April; get tour details and watch the new video here.
