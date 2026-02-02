Megadeth Top The Billboard 200 With Their Final Album

Dave Mustaine has anything but an achy breaky heart this week after Megadeth's self-titled final studio album claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart its first week of release, marking the legendary band's very first No. 1 (Their "Countdown to Extinction" album was denied the top spot by Billy Ray Cyrus' in 1992)

Their camp sent over these details and the band's reaction to the big news:

The band also claims the top spot in Australia (highest previous position #2) and Austria (highest previous position #8). Other top five spots include #2 in Finland (+ #1 physical), Sweden (+ #1 physical; highest previous position #9), and Belgium (highest previous position: #6); #3 in both the U.K. and Germany (highest previous position: #6); #4 in the Netherlands (highest previous position: #7); and #5 in both Italy (highest previous position: #15) and New Zealand (highest chart position ever). Debuts in additional territories are still being compiled at press time.

"After 40 years of delivering Megadeth music, playing shows around the world, I have nothing but gratitude at this moment. Finding out that our last Megadeth record is also our first #1 only further validates my will to go out on top," says Dave Mustaine, vocalist, guitarist, songwriter, and producer. "Thank you to my family, Teemu Mantasaari, James LoMenzo, and Dirk Verbueren, and Chris Rakestraw, all our fans for making this possible, without you Megadeth would not be as successful as we are. I'd also like to thank the people behind the scenes, our management, Danny Nozell, Justis Mustaine, and Steve Ross at CTK, and our label BLKIIBLK/Tradecraft."

"This recording is a labor of love, and I hope you enjoy this as much as we do. See you on tour soon!" - Dave Mustaine

"Absolutely amazing news! Thank you and congrats to our entire extended Megadeth family!" - Teemu Mantysaari

"I want to sincerely thank all our friends and fans who grabbed a copy, we're over the moon!" - James LoMenzo

"It feels unbelievable to sit atop the charts with an album that's uncompromisingly Megadeth. Huge thanks to all of you who support us- you made this happen! See you on tour!" - Dirk Verbeuren

"This moment represents the culmination of the trust Dave and the Megadeth team placed in our label, BLKIIBLK/Frontiers Label Group, to deliver these results," says Jeff Stevenson, General Manager, Frontiers Label Group. "As our label and its owner, Serafino Perugino, celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2026, the timing felt right to proudly partner in this next chapter with a band that has shaped music history since its formation in 1983."

Tom Lipsky, A&R USA, Frontiers Label Group, adds, "This achievement is a testament to the relationship that Dave Mustaine and Megadeth have built with fans over the course of their career."

"The impact Megadeth has made on music has forever been cemented. And, now with this long overdue #1 all-genre album, the band is going out on top" says Danny Nozell, Megadeth's manager and Founder/CEO of CTK Enterprises. "I am so proud of Justis Mustaine, Steve Ross, and the entire CTK team, our RESULTS GLOBAL marketing team, SRO PR, and our partners at BLKIIBLK/Frontiers Label Group and The Orchard for bringing this project to life."

