Mick Mars May Challenge Arbitrator's Decision

Mick Mars attorney Ed McPherson says that an arbitrator's ruling against his client in favor of his former bandmates in Motley Crue "is awful" and unfair to guitarist who cofounded the group and was forced to stopped touring with them due to health issues and that Mick may challenge the ruling.
McPherson told Rolling Stone "The decision is awful. It's not fair. This band has never been fair to Mick. When Micksaid 'I can't tour anymore because of a hideous disease, but I can still write, perform one-offs or residencies and record,' they said, 'Sorry, Mick. It's been 43 years, but you're out. Goodbye, and we don't want to pay you anymore.'
"This arbitrator said it's fine. We need to figure out if we're going to challenge [the decision]. It's ridiculous. It's just a question of whether he wants to keep pursuing this. Basically, he's over Motley Crue."
The band declared victory over the legal battle last week. Their attorney said in a statement, "the arbitrator's ruling not only vindicates the band contractually and financially but also dismantles the public narrative Mars promoted in interviews with major outlets."
