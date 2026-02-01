Poison Appear Back On Track For 40th Anniversary Tour

Its appears that the drama with the members of Poison has passed and now the band is on track to stage a reunion tour next year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album "Look What The Cat Dragged In".

Drummer Rikki Rockett revealed in an interview on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" last week that he and frontman Bret Michaels have been in contact. He told Trunk, "Bret's right. "We didn't sit down at a negotiating table, really. It never did get that far. It got kiboshed at the very beginning. But I just wanted to put a sensible reason to it so that everybody understands that it wasn't Bobby, C.C. or me, any of those rumors you heard, that's not why we weren't touring. And so, I have to answer it with something."

Rikki explained where he came up with the claim that Bret wanted $6 for ever dollar the other members would receive, "I was told what Bret wanted, and when you did the math, that's how the math worked out. And I'm not trying to quarrel with Bret. And I do think that we're gonna do something in '27."

He went on to talk about the band's plans to mark the anniverary, "That's one of the things, main things, that Bret and I talked about. I think what we want is we wanna celebrate - it'll be 41 years, right? - but we wanna celebrate 40-plus years with the four of us with fans. That's what we wanna do. And it sounds. like a cheesy slogan or something, but honestly, we do. So, it's gonna happen for sure at some point. It's not gonna happen in '26, we just can't make it happen that fast, but it is gonna happen.

He added, "I said what I said, Bret said what he said, but today we're talking about doing something in '27, and I know Bobby wants to do it, I talk to C.C. all the time. We're all on board. So, I think it's gonna happen. God forbid, we're all in good health and all that stuff, so I look forward to it."

