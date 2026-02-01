Poison Appear Back On Track For 40th Anniversary Tour

Its appears that the drama with the members of Poison has passed and now the band is on track to stage a reunion tour next year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album "Look What The Cat Dragged In".
Drummer Rikki Rockett revealed in an interview on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" last week that he and frontman Bret Michaels have been in contact. He told Trunk, "Bret's right. "We didn't sit down at a negotiating table, really. It never did get that far. It got kiboshed at the very beginning. But I just wanted to put a sensible reason to it so that everybody understands that it wasn't Bobby, C.C. or me, any of those rumors you heard, that's not why we weren't touring. And so, I have to answer it with something."
Rikki explained where he came up with the claim that Bret wanted $6 for ever dollar the other members would receive, "I was told what Bret wanted, and when you did the math, that's how the math worked out. And I'm not trying to quarrel with Bret. And I do think that we're gonna do something in '27."
He went on to talk about the band's plans to mark the anniverary, "That's one of the things, main things, that Bret and I talked about. I think what we want is we wanna celebrate - it'll be 41 years, right? - but we wanna celebrate 40-plus years with the four of us with fans. That's what we wanna do. And it sounds. like a cheesy slogan or something, but honestly, we do. So, it's gonna happen for sure at some point. It's not gonna happen in '26, we just can't make it happen that fast, but it is gonna happen.
He added, "I said what I said, Bret said what he said, but today we're talking about doing something in '27, and I know Bobby wants to do it, I talk to C.C. all the time. We're all on board. So, I think it's gonna happen. God forbid, we're all in good health and all that stuff, so I look forward to it."
Bret Michaels Shares His Side Of Poison Reunion Tour Delay
Bret Michaels Sees Potential Poison Reunion
Poison The Well And Converge Announce Spring Tour
Poison Not Doing 40th Anniversary Tour Due To Bret Demands, But Rockett Mafia Is
Megadeth Top The Billboard 200 With Their Final Album- Yungblud Declares Rock Is Coming Back After Grammy For Ozzy-Black Sabbath Cover- Poison- Guns N' Roses- more
KISS Makeup Idea Backfired On Members Says Criss- ERRA Release 'Further Eden' Video - From Ashes To New Preview 'Reflections' Album With 'Villain' Video- more
Noah Kahan Returns With 'The Great Divide'- Jamey Johnson Shares 'More Of What Matters'- Jimmie Allen Channels Hope And Resilience With 'Live Another Day'- more
Watch Babyfxce E's 'Trackhawk' Video- Pat Metheny Returns With 'Don't Look Down'- Santigold Talks 'Thank You Is Enough' From Yo Gabba GabbaLand Soundtrack- more
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Yungblud Declares Rock Is Coming Back After Winning Grammy For Ozzy-Black Sabbath Cover
Megadeth Top The Billboard 200 With Their Final Album
Poison Appear Back On Track For 40th Anniversary Tour
Slash Says That New Guns N' Roses Music Is Coming
Mick Mars May Challenge Arbitrator's Decision
Mick Mars May Challenge Arbitrator's Decision
Bush Release 'I Am Here To Save Your Life' Video
Burial Path Introduce New Singer With 'Between Soil And Sun'