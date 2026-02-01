Slash Says That New Guns N' Roses Music Is Coming

Slash just did an Audacy Check In and revealed that Guns N' Roses have written a "ton of" new music and it just a matter of the band getting together and deciding which material to record.

The guitarist told Ace Kanan, "We've already written a ton of sh*t, so we just have to get together and actually get into the process of going through all the material and figuring out what the songs are gonna be and recording them and all that kind of sh*t.

"And so that's something that's pending. It's probably gonna happen sooner than later, because we've gotten all this other stuff out and we've been touring for pretty much the better part of the decade. And so we've been wanting to do this.

"It's just a matter of buckling down. When is that gonna happen, where we're, like, 'Okay, no other distractions. We're just gonna do this.' Anyway. But it's coming."

The band is gearing up to launch their 2026 world tour this spring.

