Slash Says That New Guns N' Roses Music Is Coming

Slash just did an Audacy Check In and revealed that Guns N' Roses have written a "ton of" new music and it just a matter of the band getting together and deciding which material to record.
The guitarist told Ace Kanan, "We've already written a ton of sh*t, so we just have to get together and actually get into the process of going through all the material and figuring out what the songs are gonna be and recording them and all that kind of sh*t.
"And so that's something that's pending. It's probably gonna happen sooner than later, because we've gotten all this other stuff out and we've been touring for pretty much the better part of the decade. And so we've been wanting to do this.
"It's just a matter of buckling down. When is that gonna happen, where we're, like, 'Okay, no other distractions. We're just gonna do this.' Anyway. But it's coming."
The band is gearing up to launch their 2026 world tour this spring.
Slash Explains Rift With Axl That Made Him Leave Guns N' Roses In 1996 (2025 In Review)
New Guns N' Roses Album Is Coming Says Slash (2025 In Review)
Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction Graphic Novel Saga Coming (2025 In Review)
Ozzy, Motley Crue, Guns N' Roses Items Highlight GRAMMY Museum Mississippi 80s Rock Exhibition (2025 In Review)
Megadeth Top The Billboard 200 With Their Final Album- Yungblud Declares Rock Is Coming Back After Grammy For Ozzy-Black Sabbath Cover- Poison- Guns N' Roses- more
KISS Makeup Idea Backfired On Members Says Criss- ERRA Release 'Further Eden' Video - From Ashes To New Preview 'Reflections' Album With 'Villain' Video- more
Noah Kahan Returns With 'The Great Divide'- Jamey Johnson Shares 'More Of What Matters'- Jimmie Allen Channels Hope And Resilience With 'Live Another Day'- more
Watch Babyfxce E's 'Trackhawk' Video- Pat Metheny Returns With 'Don't Look Down'- Santigold Talks 'Thank You Is Enough' From Yo Gabba GabbaLand Soundtrack- more
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Yungblud Declares Rock Is Coming Back After Winning Grammy For Ozzy-Black Sabbath Cover
Megadeth Top The Billboard 200 With Their Final Album
Poison Appear Back On Track For 40th Anniversary Tour
Slash Says That New Guns N' Roses Music Is Coming
Mick Mars May Challenge Arbitrator's Decision
Mick Mars May Challenge Arbitrator's Decision
Bush Release 'I Am Here To Save Your Life' Video
Burial Path Introduce New Singer With 'Between Soil And Sun'