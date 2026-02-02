Yungblud Declares Rock Is Coming Back After Winning Grammy For Ozzy-Black Sabbath Cover

Yungblud declared rock is coming back as he along with Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello and Adam Wakeman won Best Rock Performance for their rendition of Black Sabbath's "Changes" at the pre-televised portion of the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night (February 1st).

The track was released following their performance of the beloved Black Sabbath ballad at the Back-To-The-Beginning concert last July that saw Ozzy reunite with the original lineup of Black Sabbath and give his final performance at the all-star event a few short weeks before he passed away at the age of 76.

Yungblud told the Grammy audience, "To grow up loving an idol that helps you figure out your identity, not only as a musician but also as a man, is something that I'm truly grateful for. But then to get to know them and form a relationship with them, honor them at their final show and receive this because of it, is something that I and I think we're all finding so strange to comprehend. We f---ing love you Ozzy!"

He then thanked Ozzy's entire family and then noted that the Grammy winning rendition of "Changes" featured "six generations of rock musicians (who) came together in the name of our genre, in the name of Sabbath and in the name of Ozzy Osbourne."

Then the young rockers declared, "I deeply love this genre, it's all I've ever known, we want to dedicate this and I want to dedicate this to everyone in the guitar shop I grew up in and everyone in a guitar shop or a bedroom with a dream. Rock music's f---ing coming back, watch out pop music, we're gonna f---ing get you!

"The last time I saw Ozzy Osbourne, you asked me if there's anything you could do for me. I answered the music was enough and I can safely say on behalf of all of us that still stands now and it will do forever. You'll be with me every time I'm nervous and on stage at every show. God bless rock music and god bless f---ing Ozzy Osbourne."

