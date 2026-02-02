Bad Company In The Studio For 'Run With The Pack' 50th Anniversary

The 50th anniversary of Bad Company's 'Run With The Pack" album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Redbeard shared this synopsis for the episode: Fifty years ago, England's Bad Company completed a top-selling album trifecta with Run with the Pack containing "Honey Child", "Silver, Blue, and Gold", and the circular refrain of the title song "Runnin' with the Pack".

In a previous episode we learned that Bad Company lead singer/songwriter Paul Rodgers, guitarist/songwriter Mick Ralphs, and drummer Simon Kirke all agreed that being the first band signed to Led Zeppelin's Swan Song label, as well as sharing management with them, was advantageous in the immediate popularity of their 1974 debut as well as the 1975 follow up, Straight Shooter. However, the expectations for this "supergroup", containing Rodgers and Kirke from English bluesrockers Free and Ralphs from Mott the Hoople, were exceedingly high for Run With the Pack in February 1976.

Bad Company's Burning Sky in 1977, and the hit album Desolation Angels two years later, are included here as well. Also in my classic rock interview is Paul Rodgers' fascinating disclosure about the time during a Bad Company extended hiatus where Rodgers actually helped Queen reunite early in the 21st Century as Queen + Paul Rodgers , re-energizing BOTH Queen and Bad Company, as it turned out; plus a funny, touching tribute to original Bad Company bass player Boz Burrell. Bad Company lead singer/lyricist Paul Rodgers is joined here In the Studio by drummer Simon Kirke and the late songwriter/guitarist Mick Ralphs for the golden anniversary of the silver-clad Run with the Pack.

Stream the episode here

Related Stories

Dennis DeYoung Called Out The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame (2025 In Review)

Def Leppard, Guns N' Roses Stars Lead Bad Company Tribute Album Lineup (2025 In Review)

Bad Company Legend Mick Ralphs Dead At 81 (2025 In Review)

Bad Company React To Rock Hall Induction News (2025 In Review)

News > Bad Company