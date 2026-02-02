Guns N' Roses Stars Lead All-Star Ozzy Osbourne Tribute At Grammy Awards

Ozzy Osbourne received an all-star tribute during the 68th Annual Awards on Sunday night with Post Malone, Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Andrew Watt rocking the Black Sabbath classic "War Pigs" during the "In Memoriam" segment of the broadcast and Ozzy's Facebook page shared video of the performance.
As we previously reported, The legendary metal vocalist passed away in July shortly after his farewell concert that featured a who's who of rock artists and saw Ozzy reunite with his original Black Sabbath bandmates.
The Grammy Awards tribute will be a reunion of sorts with artists that took part in his acclaimed 2020 album "Ordinary Man" coming together again to honor Ozzy including Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Post Malone and producer Andrew Watt (who also produced Ozzy's Grammy award winning "Patient Number 9" album).
Entertainment Tonight also shared a video segement about the tribute, see that below:
