Singled Out: Kula Shaker's Wormslayer

Kula Shaker just premiered the epic short-film for their new single "Wormslayer" and to celebrate we asked Crispian Mills to tell us about the song and video. The visual, just like their hit "Good Money" video, was co-directed by Crispian and Laurie Peters. Here is the story:

I say Wormslayer is about slaying dragons ('the worm' was a diss for dragons, once upon a time) but it's really about surviving abuse. Whether that's abuse from a partner, or a boss or your own government; anyone who's been sucked dry by spiritual vampires knows what I'm talking about. Narcissists, sociopaths - they're parasites. They debilitate, they devour, they gaslight, they prey on innocence and exploit your best intentions; they create chaos and confusion, and all the while they pass themselves off as beacons of virtue. If that's not demoniac, I don't know what is. So a lot of Wormslayer is about surviving that: how we reject their misery, their fictional matrix, by cultivating a deeper sense of Self, and a higher love, wherever that quest takes you.

When it came to creating a video for Wormslayer we just went berserk. Me and Laurie Peters (the co-director) reimagined it as a Dungeon & Dragons type game. We roped in our teenage kids, who all look like they just walked off the set of Stranger Things, and created a live action/ psychedelic anime mash up. It turned out as well as the record did, and was suitably cathartic: facing off with all those demons, releasing the goddess and slaying that big-ass slimy worm.

Most of us have issues of self-worth: affecting our ability to give and receive love. It's arguably the sole reason the world is so screwed up. But there's a point where you get to choose your own path and 'worm slaying' is a very deep, very personal subject. Probably too deep to talk about in an article. Fine for a song or a fairy tale, though. Reckon it'll look good on a band t-shirt too.

