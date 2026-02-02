The Cure Win Two Alternative Rock Grammys

The Cure won two Grammy Awards during Sunday night's event. They took home Best Alternative Music Album Grammy for "Songs Of A lost World" and the Best Alternative Music Performance for the song "Along".
Frontman Robert Smith shared the following on the band's social media following the wins," Simon, Jason, Roger, Reeves and I would like to thank the Grammy's for this wonderful award; We are very honoured to receive it. We would also like to thank; everyone who helped in the creation of our Songs Of A Lost World album, particularly co-producer Paul Corkett; everyone in the universal music group who worked so hard to get our lost world found; everyone in our mostly indefatigable cure crew, including all those at primary and CAA;
"And most importantly, all the cure fans around this world who came to our lost world shows and enjoyed our lost world music; without you, none of this would be possible. Thank You."
