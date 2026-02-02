Warrant Celebrating 'Belly To Belly Vol. 1' 30th Anniversary

Warrant are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their fifth album, which was released in October of 1996 and the last with Jani Lane, with special reissues. Chipster sent over these details:

Belly To Belly Vol. 1 has been remastered and repackaged and is available for the first time on vinyl along with an accompanying CD. As founding member Erik Turner looks back, "Belly to Belly shows Warrant holding onto our melodic musical identity while exploring a heavier, alternative sound. We had a blast writing, recording and self-producing the album at Jerry Dixon's Dreamstate recording studio in Van Nuys, California. If you are a fan of Warrant & early 90's style hard rock, you will probably love listening to this rare gem."

It will be out in April, and the vinyl will be 180g in both Splatter and Black. There will be a limited amount of CD/LP bundles with a signed print by original members Erik Turner and Jerry Dixon while supplies last. Preorder here

