KISS Surpass 1 Billion Views of 'I Was Made For Loving You' Video

KISS took to social media on Monday (February 3rd) to celebrate making a brand new milestone as the video for their 1979 disco hit "I Was Made For Loving You" surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube.

The band shared via X and Facebook, "'I Was Made For Lovin' You just passed ONE BILLION views on YouTube The numbers speak for themselves. This one still dominates IWMFLY baby"

The classic hit is also the band's most streamed track on Spotify with over 1.3 billion streams. It came from the band's 1979 album "Dynasty" and peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Watch the video below:

