Van Halen's 5150 Expanded For 40th Anniversary

"5150" is the first of four albums that Van Halen recorded with lead singer Sammy Hagar and celebrates its 40th anniversary this March. Rhino is set to mark the occasion with a special reissue on March 27th. Here are the official details:
To mark the occasion, Rhino is releasing an expanded 1LP/3CD/1 Blu-Ray edition of this classic with a remastered version of the original album on CD and LP, a disc of rare single edits and B-sides and a previously unreleased live performance by the band recorded on August 27, 1986.
The package is rounded off by a Blu-ray with the first HD release of the classic live video Live Without a Net from 1986 and promo videos for the tracks "Dreams" and "Why Can't This Be Love".
Contents
LP / 3 CDs / 1 Blu-ray
LP1
Side A
1. Good Enough
2. Why Can't This Be Love
3. Get Up
4. Dreams
5. Summer Nights
Side B
1. Best of Both Worlds
2. Love Walks In
3. 5150
4. Inside
CD1
Original Album (2023 Remaster)
1. Good Enough
2. Why Can't This Be Love
3. Get Up
4. Dreams
5. Summer Nights
6. Best of Both Worlds
7. Love Walks In
8. 5150
9. Inside
CD2
Rarities
1. Best of Both Worlds (Edit)
2. Dreams (Edit)
3. Love Walks In (Edit)
4. Why Can't This Be Love (Extended Version)
5. Dreams (Extended Version)
6. Best of Both Worlds (Live)
7. Rock and Roll (Live)
8. Love Walks In (Live)
CD3
Live in New Haven, Connecticut, 1986
1. There's Only One Way to Rock
2. Summer Nights
3. 5150
4. Panama
5. Best of Both Worlds
6. Love Walks In
7. Guitar Solo
8. I Can't Drive 55
9. Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love
10. Wild Thing
11. Why Can't This Be Love
12. Rock and Roll
Blu-ray
Live Without a Net (HD upgrade)
Dreams (Promotional Video)
Booklet
As with the For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge and Balance expanded editions, the set includes a deluxe booklet featuring period band photography, backstage passes, promotional materials, advertisements, tape boxes, and tour ephemera.
