Lou Gramm Goes To Rock & Roll High School For Podcast's Latest Episode

Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm is the featured guest on the latest episode of the Rock & Roll High School Podcast. MUSES PR shared: Gramm joins the podcast for an unforgettable conversation about his remarkable journey from his roots in upstate New York to global superstardom.

As the iconic voice behind one of arena rock's most enduring bands, Gramm helped define the sound of late-'70s and '80s rock radio. His powerful, unmistakable vocals drove a run of classic albums and singles including "Cold as Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Juke Box Hero," "Waiting for a Girl Like You," and the #1 global smash "I Want to Know What Love Is" - songs that blended hard rock muscle with melodic sophistication and emotional directness.

With a career spanning more than four decades, over 80 million records sold worldwide, and a successful solo career that produced classics such as "Midnight Blue" and "Just Between You and Me," Gramm's story goes far beyond chart success. It is marked by resilience, faith, and triumph over a life-threatening brain tumor and drug addiction.

Now, Lou Gramm enters a new chapter with the release of his forthcoming album Released, arriving March 27 - his first full-length collection of original music since 2009. The album features previously unreleased tracks originally written for solo albums in the 1980s and for his band Shadow King in 1991, but never fully completed until now. These songs offer a rare window into Gramm's creative evolution, reconnecting his classic-era songwriting with a renewed sense of purpose and reflection. Stream it here

The newly launched fifth season of the Rock & Roll High School podcast promises an exciting lineup of iconic musicians and unique stories with artists who have all shaped contemporary music. Over the course of Season 5, listeners will enjoy in-depth and revealing conversations with music legends such as Al Jardine (The Beach Boys), Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon), Suzi Quatro, Harry Wayne "KC" Casey (KC & The Sunshine Band), and Many More. This season will explore the personal and professional lives of these iconic figures, uncovering the stories behind their careers and most beloved hits.

Related Stories

Legendary Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Shares New Song 'Young Love'

Foreigner Announces 50th Anniversary Year Tour Kick Off

Kelly Hansen Opens Up About Leaving Foreigner (2025 In Review)

Kelly Hansen Explains Why He Left Foreigner (2025 In Review)

News > Foreigner