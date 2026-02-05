Slipknot's Lost Album To Finally Be Released

Big news for Slipknot fans as the band has announced that their previously unreleased experimental 2008 album, "Look Outside Your Window", will finally see the light of day when it receives a special Record Store Day release on April 18th.
Here is the official description: Look Outside Your Window is Corey Taylor, Jim Root, Sid Wilson, and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan, who in the downtime during recording sessions for Slipknot's 2008 album All Hope Is Gone, began to freely create songs for themselves, exploring new directions with no outside expectations.
Over the years, the existence of this project has seen coverage in outlets including Vice, Revolver, NME, Kerrang!, and countless others, and the fans have only grown louder in their demand to hear this album.
Now over 15 years later, the fans will finally get to experience it for themselves. Splatter vinyl with a die-cut jacket, purple foil on the front of the jacket, purple flood inside the jacket, and embossed text on the back of the jacket.
Tracklist
1. 11th March
2. Moth
3. Dirge
4. Christina
5. Is Real
6. Away
7. In Reverse
8. Toad
9. Juliette
10. U Can't Stop This
See the product page on the Record Store Day website here
