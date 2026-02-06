Singled Out: Matthew Ryan Jacobs' Never Tear Us Apart (INXS cover)

Kitchener-Waterloo artist Matthew Ryan Jacobs just released a deluxe edition of his self-titled EP and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about one of the record's many highlights, a cover of the INXS classic "Never Tear Us Apart". Here is the story:
"Never Tear Us Apart" is a song I have loved for as long as I can remember. My older sister had Kick on a cassette as a kid, and remember always listening to this song on little 80's boom box in her room. I've covered it live a few times over the years, and decided to give it try in my studio.
I started out with the piano part in the beginning, I'm not much of a piano player, but I love old Wurlitzer sounds and organs. So it was me experimenting with sounds. Once I had a base sound with that, it was a lot fun to add all the guitars and the solo. Once I had a rough sketch I sent it to Ryan Enockson at The Warehouse in Vancouver, and he and Hayden Watson recorded the drums. Ryan did a great job on the mix, and Bryan Lowe did the final master at Joao Carvalho Mastering that really brought it to life. I tried to stay fairly true to the original in terms of arrangement and how the song builds, but used the sounds and vibe that I would have used if I had written the song myself.
Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
