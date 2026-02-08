3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Dead At 47

We are sad to report that 3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold has died at the age of 47. Arnold shared the bad news back in May that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

The band shared the following about his passing: With heavy hearts, we share the news that Brad Arnold, founder, lead singer, and songwriter of 3 Doors Down, passed away on Saturday, February 7th, at the age of 47.

With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer.

As a founding member, vocalist, and original drummer of 3 Doors Down, Brad helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners. Brad's songwriting became a cultural touchstone for a generation, producing some of the most enduring hits of the 2000s, including the band's breakout hit, "Kryptonite," which he wrote in his math class when he was just 15 years old. His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on.

Above all, he was a devoted husband to Jennifer, and his kindness, humor, and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him. Those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith, and deep love for his family and friends.

The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time and kindly asks that their privacy be respected.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Related Stories

3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer (2025 In Review)

Creed Reveal Summer Of 99 Replacements For 3 Doors Down

3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Creed Recruit Collective Soul, 3 Doors Down, More For Summer Of 99 Cruise

News > 3 Doors Down