Dee Snider Quits Twisted Sister Due To Health Issues

Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda announced on Friday (February 6th) that the band has been forced to cancel their 50th anniversary dates after frontman Dee Snider resigned from the band because he is facing "a series of health challenges".
French and Ojeda, under the banner of French Management Enterprises, shared the following, "With regrets, Twisted Sister cancels 50th anniversary celebration performance.
"Due to the sudden and unexpected resignation of Twisted Sister's lead singer Dee Snider brought on by a series of health challenges, the band has been forced to cancel all shows scheduled, beginning April 25th in Sao Paulo Brazil and continuing through the summer.
"The future of Twisted Sister will be determined in the next several weeks. Stay tuned for updates, Jay Jay French/Eddie Ojeda French Management Enterprises".
Snider said in his own statement, "I don't know of any other way to rock. The idea of slowing down is unacceptable to me. I'd rather walk away than be a shadow of my former self."
