.

Neil Young Cancels His 2026 Tour Dates

By Editorial Staff | Published: Feb 07, 2026 10:03 AM EST
Neil Young has announced that he has canceled his upcoming 13-date European Love Earth Tour with his group the Chrome Hearts" because he has "decided to take a break"

Young the Chrome Hearts were scheduled to kick off the trek in Manchester, England on June 19th with Elvis Costello and the Imposters supporting the first half of the trek.

The veteran rocker had this to say, "I have decided to take a break and will not be touring Europe this time. Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. I'm sorry to let you down, but this is not the time. I do love playing LIVE and being with you and the Chrome Hearts. LOVE Neil be well."

Canceled Dates:
6/19 - Manchester, England @ Heaton Park*
6/22 - Nimes, France @ Festival de Nimes*
6/24 - Nancy, France @ Nancy Open Air*
6/27 - Chelmsford, England @ State Fayre, Hylands Park*
6/29 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park*
7/1 - Cork, Ireland @ Virgin Media Park*
7/3 - Oxfordshire, England @ Blenheim Palace Festival*
7/5 - Cardiff, Wales @ Blackweir Fields*
7/8 - Weert, the Netherlands @ Evenemententerrein Weert-Noord*
7/10 - Zottegem, Belgium @ Rock Zottegem
7/12 - Locarno, Switzerland @ Moon+Stars, Piazza Grande
7/14 - Lucca, Italy @ Lucca Summer Festival, Mura Storiche
7/16 - Codroipo- Udine, Italy @ Villa Manin

*Support from Elvis Costello

