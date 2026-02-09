Def Leppard Share Story Behind New Single 'Rejoice'

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a new video detailing the making of their new single, "Rejoice." "Step inside the making of our new single, 'Rejoice',", says the band, "as the guys take you behind-the-scenes into the writing process and preparing to play the track live at The Las Vegas Residency."
"This song's been an amazing journey from concept to conclusion," said Joe Elliott upon its recent release. "I said to Phil [Collen] one day, 'I've got this idea for a lyric where the narrator is at absolute rock bottom and wants to rise up to a higher level. Do you have a musical piece that might match with that?' And he said, 'As it happens, yes I do.'"
"Rejoice" was released in sync with Def Leppard's return to Las Vegas for their Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency. Get residency details and watch behind the scenes video about the creation of "Rejoice" here.
