Country Metal Band Devil's Cut Unleash 'Drink With The Devil'

Kentucky country metal band Devil's Cut have unleashed a video for their new single "Drink With The Devil", the lead track from the group's forthcoming album "Roadkill", which will arrive on April 24th via MNRK Heavy.

Here is the official announcement: Devil's Cut's nuanced country-metal melange began with a 2018 conversation with their manager Cody Ash (drummer for Jelly Roll). Fellow Kentuckian Ash was convinced that merging the genres was the future and together they set about convincingly marrying their twin musical passions without compromising either. Devil's Cut hinted at what was coming with a muscular 2019 cover of Dan + Shay's country smash, "Tequila" and had really found their lane by the time 2022's "Insomnia" became a TikTok hit and has over 97k YouTube views. With their sound rapidly evolving and commercial momentum gathering, Devil's Cut racked up millions of streams while touring with everyone from country/metal chanteuse Royale Lynn to metalcore mainstays Attila, plus adrenalized sets at metal's flagship mega-fests Aftershock, Welcome To Rockville, and Louder Than Life.

"We grew up on Tim McGraw and Garth Brooks, but we love Metallica and Pantera," says Devil's Cut frontman Trey Landrum. "We're metal with hints of country, but we're doing it differently; f***ing with it and making it our own."

The resulting "Mossy Oak metal" (a nod to their Louisville, KY hometown) is slickly produced, featuring heavy riffs and aggressive, articulate grooves topped by infectious country-twang vocals. Completed by guitarist Zach McConnell, drummer Trap, and bassist Bailey Jones, Devil's Cut are Southern boys in Dolly and Dale shirts, camo caps, and NASCAR jackets. Their online content is chocked with chugged beers, muddy trucks and side-by-sides, outdoor ragers, and neon-lit dive bars. This is metal that speaks to rural America and oozes unpretentious regional pride.

Taking a page from the country playbook, Devil's Cut dramatically raised their game by relocating to Nashville for a month and collaborating with experienced co-writers such as Cody Quistad (Pop Evil, A Day To Remember), Serg Sanchez (Morgan Wallen, Bailey Zimmerman), Kile Odell (Nothing More, Cory Marks), and Jordan Centers (Trey Lewis, Josey Scott) to spawn the hard-to-resist ROADKILL. Produced by Evan McKeever (Miranda Lambert, Starset), it delivers rowdy party anthems and heart worn laments with equal aplomb, Landrum's lived-in timbre distinguished by his innate country cadence and everyman lyrics. Listen carefully and there's lap steel, mandolin, and banjo in there, but as tastefully morphed, almost subliminal samples that help set Devil's Cut apart.

"ROADKILL is two totally different ends of the spectrum," laughs Trey Landrum. "Either sad, 'I-want-to-cry' songs or 'hey man, I want to have a beer and shoot guns in the woods with my friends!'"

Every ROADKILL track will have its own video and Devil's Cut will be spending much of 2026 on the road, winning yet more fans with their all-in-this-together, put-a-drink-up live show, including a tour with kindred spirits Alborn.

Here's the track listing for ROADKILL:

Drink With The Devil

DROP DEAD (END)

hUNGOVER yOU

If I Leave...

ROADKILL

Worth A Shot

Bottles Run Dry

Ruin My Life

FU ANYWAY

Bluegrass Burnin'

Check out Devil's Cut at any of the following stops:



Wed 4/22 Jeffersonville, IN Wrong Side 812

Thu 4/23 Nashville, TN The Cobra

Sat 4/25 Dallas, TX Tea Room

Thu 4/30 Dunbar, WV The Shop

Fri 5/1 Erie, PA Centennial Hall

Sat 5/2 Binghamton, NY Crowbar

Sun 5/3 Niagara Falls, NY Evening Star

Wed 5/6 Manalapan, NJ Locals Bar

Thu 5/7 Cantonsville, MD Morsbergers

Fri 5/8 Raleigh, NC Cannonball Music Hall

Sat 5/9 Spartansburg, SC Ground Zero

Sun 5/10 Nashville, TN The Cobra

Sat 6/6 Chesapeake, OH Blazing Summer Music Festival

